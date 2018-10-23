Pass It On: A hardworking mom receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South women have been best friends since grade school. For one, that friendship is needed now more than ever.

We're in Coldwater, Mississippi to 'Pass It On' to a certified nursing assistant who is working to become a registered nurse. Meet our play maker Felicia Robertson.

"Well my friend Sharita is a hardworking mom of three girls. She's been trying really hard to make a better life for them. So she's been going to school full time and working."

That's until recently.

"She got injured at work and broke her wrist. She hasn't been able to return to work since her injury. And it's been hard to do even the little things," Robertson said. "Through it all she has remained in school and able to keep her grades up. But her tuition is still due and the little money that she does get on disability is barely enough to get by."

So it's time to "Pass It On."

We're passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

We drove across town to Sharita's apartment.

Robertson knocked on the door. It opened briefly and then quickly closed.

That was a first for "Pass It On."

"You've been like a sister to me and I really love you. I've watched you work so hard to finish your program and I don't think anyone deserves to walk across the stage more than you do," Robertson said to Sharita.

Sharita couldn't believe it.

"It really means a lot. And to know that she thinks that much of me makes me feel good."