× Overturned tractor trailer spills 3,000 gallons of fuel, blocks traffic in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An overturned tractor trailer has blocked off traffic on Mound City Road at the eastbound entrance to I-40 in West Memphis.

Both the Marion and West Memphis Fire Department’s are on the scene. The wreck caused the tanker to spill 3,000 gallons of fuel into nearby ditches.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid this area. Traffic will be blocked for several hours.