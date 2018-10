× One killed, three injured in wreck on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others taken to the Regional Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning in Oakhaven.

Memphis Police said one male was dead on the scene when they arrived at Shelby Drive and Chevron at 9:08.

Two males and one female were taken to the hospital, and one of the males was in critical condition, police said.

Traffic is blocked on westbound Shelby Drive.