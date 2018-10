× One killed in wreck on Houston Levee Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on Houston Levee Road near Briarcrest School.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11 Monday night.

Houston Levee was closed in both direction while the sheriff’s office investigated the cause of the crash.

Neither the cause nor the identity of the victims has been released.