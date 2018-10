Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department confirms two people died in a shooting at Howardcrest Drive and Ridgemont Avenue in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Two males were pronounced dead on the scene.

A brother of one of the victim's identified him as Jonathan Tate. He said Tate was in his forties and lives at the house where he was killed.

No suspect information was given.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.