Former Ole Miss quarterback arrested, charged with trespassing in Colorado

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — A former Ole Miss quarterback who now plays for the Denver Broncos was arrested in Colorado and charged with trespassing Tuesday morning.

Chad Kelly was taken to the Arapahoe County Jail on a charge of 1st-degree criminal trespass, police in Englewood, Colorado said in a statement.

Police responded to an address at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday for a call about a male standing outside a residence. When they arrived, the male had gone inside and been chased out by the homeowner.

Kelly, who was identified as the suspect, was found in an SUV.

Kelly committed to Ole Miss in December 2014 and was named a starting quarterback his first year there. He was drafted into the NFL in 2017.