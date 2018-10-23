× Federal officials aim to stop carjackings as statistics reveal it’s on the rise in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office is vowing to use every resource they have to stop carjackings. On Tuesday they sent a message to those thinking of keeping the dangerous trend going.

It happens way to often. Drivers are robbed at gunpoint and their cars are taken.

“This seems to be the crime Dejure. The thing we are seeing the most of,” U.S. State’s Attorney Michael Dunavant said.

But thieves who are thinking of pulling off a carjacking might want to reconsider.

“There’s consequence to carjacking and I am here to impose that consequence.”

Dunavant named five men who are first up when it comes to making an example of brazen thieves.

He says Jherrick Grimes, Lorenzo Davis, Angelo Bunting, Dequan Blackmon and Harry French all stood out because they continue to steal cars and rob people.

“We are targeting those people who are engaged in multiple and serial carjackings.”

Many of the suspects mentioned are accused of carrying out multiple carjacking in a short amount of time.

“Younger and younger offenders armed with firearms are committing these brazen acts that endanger and harm citizens.

Dunavant says more indictments are on the way.

“We want the message to get out loud and clear. We will remove them from out streets and we will remove these guns from their hands to make the community safer.”

As to what exactly has everyone so focused on stopping carjackings. New statistics show carjackings have increased by 87 percent from last August to this August.