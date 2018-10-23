Miracle on the Pike auto repair contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your broken down car keeping you from your job, your family, your life? Would the repair bill be just too much?

This holiday season, two locally owned repair shops want to give back to our community by helping a family in need get back on the road. Madison Automotive and BMi Memphis on Covington Pike are teaming up for what could be a miracle for two local families… a Miracle on the Pike!

Using the entry form below, tell them about your situation and the car you can’t afford to fix. We also need a photo of the car (no people can be in the picture). Madison Automotive and BMi Memphis will select two families to get their cars repaired by our expert technicians for free, just in time for Christmas.