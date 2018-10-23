Concerned citizens try to help former baseball player after eviction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are trying to help a well-known Memphis baseball player who has fallen on hard times.

Lonnie "Showboat" Harris, who once played with baseball greats like Jackie Robinson, says he's thankful people want to help him."Oh it's wonderful. They haven't forgotten me."

Several people have written WREG asking how to help, including someone claiming to from the MLB in New York.

We told you about Harris last week after he was evicted from his East Memphis senior living center. He might be going through a tough time but he's still full of spunk.

"I'm a living legend. One of baseball's greats. And I served in the United States Army."

Harris might be short on cash, but his friend Earl Giddens that he's been staying with says Harris needs more than money.

"It's more than that. But I'm doing the best I can."

He hopes a bigger agency can step in to get Harris the help he needs.

"If it's possible, the government should step in. I'm not going to say he needs 100 percent. But he needs some assistance."

Giddens says he's received word from the complex that Harris can no longer stay with him. So he's hoping to get help fast.