× One injured in I-40 wreck involving police vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in an accident Monday morning on westbound I-40 at the I-240 split.

A Memphis police vehicle was involved in the wreck. It is not clear whether it was the officer or another driver who was hurt.

The wreck backed up traffic headed into Memphis, which was diverted onto Sam Cooper Boulevard. The flyover was back open by 6 a.m.

Memphis Fire Department said the wreck happened at 5 a.m., and said one person was taken to Regional One.