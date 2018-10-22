× Woman indicted on two charges related to Britney Allgood stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman was released from jail on bond after a grand jury indicted her on charges related to the stabbing death of another woman in July.

Bianca Sims was indicted Oct. 2 on two charges: aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence during an investigation of the death of 18-year-old Britney Allgood.

Court documents state that Sims assaulted Allgood with a motor vehicle, and also deleted her cell phone call history and Facetime history with Allgood when she knew an investigation was happening in the days following Allgood’s death.

Jail records show she posted $30,000 bond and was released from Jail East over the weekend.

Allgood and another woman were involved in a deadly fight that was caught on video at a Hickory Hill intersection July 5.

In one of the videos, a woman can be seen with a knife in her hand. There’s also a baby taken from a car near the chaos at one point.

Allgood later died at a hospital of injuries from being stabbed in that fight.

Police at the time said charges would not be filed against the woman who allegedly stabbed Allgood, because it was in self-defense.