Violent sex offender accused of having child porn on his phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A surprise check-in by a parole officer leads to the lock-up of a violent sex offender.

Kenny R. Evans is now behind bars.

Police say he had pornographic material on his phone including numerous images of children, between 7 and 13-years-old, being sexually abused.

“I seen cops out here yesterday,” said a neighbor. “I didn`t know what was going on.”

Neighbors, many of whom didn’t want to go on camera, told WREG police showed up to Evans’ home on Oak Cliff Drive on Sunday not long after his parole officer reportedly saw the images during a home visit.

Neighbors said there are a lot of children who live on the street. They said Evans kept to himself and didn’t know his criminal history.

WREG discovered in 2008, Evans was convicted and sentenced to six years for aggravated sexual battery.

Court documents state he touched a two-year-old he used to babysit.

Those documents also describe what they found in his home including disturbing material of children and animals.

Evans violated the sex offender registry in 2014 for moving and not telling his parole officer.

Evans is now being held on a $75,000 bond.