Three hurt in overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three victims were at the Regional Medical Center recovering Monday after three overnight shootings.

So far, police haven’t said if they’ve arrested any of the shooters.

Around 2:30 Monday morning, police were called to the Mapco gas station on Summer and Holmes in regards to a fight.

Shots were reportedly fired and WREG saw a woman helped into an ambulance. There’s no word on her condition.

Just 10 minutes before that and a little over a mile away, police responded to a shooting at the Macon Pointe apartments on Macon Road.

A man was taken to the Regional Medical Center in that incident.

And around 12:30 a.m., first repsonders rushed to the Robin Hood Park apartments, just north of I-240.

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It’s not clear what led up to this shooting.

If you know anything that can help police with these investigations, call crimestoppers at 528-CASH.