Suspects on the loose after Sycamore View shooting injures one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police on Monday were looking for two male suspects in a white Dodge Charger after a shooting in northeast Memphis.

Police responded to the Deerfield apartments in the 2100 block of Sycamore View near Raleigh-Lagrange around 11:30 a.m.

Two male suspects were were seen fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Charger with gray stripes going westbound on Raleigh-Lagrange.

One male victim was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.