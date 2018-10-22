Staffing agency hosting Southaven job fair

In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, job applicants talk with representatives from Custom Services at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. A private survey shows that American businesses added 177,000 workers in June, a sign of health and resilience for the U.S. labor market and economy. Payroll processor ADP said Thursday, July 5, that hiring was led by employers with more than 50 workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Paramount Staffing of Southaven will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27.
The company has immediate openings available for forklift operators. auditors, pickers and packers for all shifts.
Apply at http://www.paramountstaffing.com. The jon fair will be at 775 Goodman Road East, Ste. 1, Southaven.