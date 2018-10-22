× Staffing agency hosting Southaven job fair

Paramount Staffing of Southaven will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27.

The company has immediate openings available for forklift operators. auditors, pickers and packers for all shifts.

Apply at http://www.paramountstaffing.com. The jon fair will be at 775 Goodman Road East, Ste. 1, Southaven.