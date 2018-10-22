Same man suspected in 4 convenience store robberies over five-day period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four convenience stores were robbed in a five-day period last week, and now Memphis police believe the same man could be behind all of them.

In many of the robberies, surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing with entire cash trays. In one, he even stole a customer’s purse.

Police say the crime spree began October 16 at a Valero gas station in the 1700 block of S. White Station. The suspect was seen on camera marching a person into the store at gunpoint before making off with multiple cash trays.

On October 17, video shows him pulling a gun from his waistband and demanding money from a clerk at the Circle K in the 5300 block of Poplar. He also steals a customer’s purse.

On October 18, police said he robbed the Mapco in the 4000 block of Raleigh-Millington Road.

The latest robbery was Saturday, October 20, at the Circle K on the 4100 block of Yale.

Video shows him pulling a gun around 2 a.m. before walking off with a cash tray right past a customer.

“It make me want to come out here a little bit earlier instead of at night,” said Bobby Taylor.

“You always got to look over your shoulder ‘cause you don’t never know who gonna jump out and do what,” said another customer.

The suspect is described as standing between 5’5″ and 5’8″ and ranges in age from late twenties to early thirties.

He frequently wears all black. But in Saturday’s robbery, he wore a red sweatshirt. In at least one robbery, he also wore a black Gucci cap.