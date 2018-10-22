‘Restoration Saturday’ offers financial assistance for expungement, drivers license reinstatement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Metropolitan Baptist Church will host "Restoration Saturday" this weekend to help people who want their criminal records expunged or those who need help getting a drivers license reinstated.

Pastor Reginald Porter explained why he wanted his congregation to help.

"There are so many people of color, African-Americans, who've been incarcerated in the justice system and lost citizenship rights," said Pastor Reginald Porter of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. "That means you can't be a provider for your family and can't take care of your children."

District Attorney General Amy Weirich said she and others from her office will be there to give advice for expungement. Also officials from the Tennessee Department of Safety will be there to help with drivers licenses.

"Tens of thousands of drivers in Shelby County have revoked licenses," Weirich said.

She says a lot of those people owe money, usually for child support. If it's a small amount, you'll be able to pay it and get a new license immediately at the event. If you owe a lot more, the agency that handles child support will be there giving people credits to get them back on track.

"It's all about us doing everything we can to empower members of this community to work, live, be safe and raise children," Weirich said. "If there are people who can't work, then those families are affected."

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 767 Walker Avenue.

Mayor Jim Strickland has created a fund to help people pay for expungement fees.