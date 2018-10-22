× PETA says cows’ milk linked to white supremacists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article by People for the Ethical Treatment of animals urges people to stop drinking milk because, it claims, “Cows’ milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists.”

In its article, the group lists several reasons it says people shouldn’t drink cows’ milk and go vegan instead. Most are related to the conditions the cows are kept in and the way they are treated by farmers.

It also lists two movies that have featured scenes where alleged white supremacists have been seen drinking milk, but doesn’t give much evidence of the connection beyond that.

PETA’s social media post has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times.