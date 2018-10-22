× More dogs found injured at Arkansas shelter

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Staff at an Arkansas animal shelter are furious after they found some of their dogs covered in blood for the second time this month.

Shelter workers at the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena believe someone is breaking into the shelter and using the shelter dogs as bait for dog fighting.

Sunday, five dogs were found injured.

That follows another incident last week, when employees say they found eight dogs out of their pens, and almost every dog was injured.

The organization is asking for donations to help them recover.