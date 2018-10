× MDOC prisons on lockdown after incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi prisons have been placed on lockdown.

The state’s department of corrections issued a statement saying the prisons are locked down until further notice but didn’t say why.

The statement only said that visitation, commissary and outside recreation are canceled pending a statewide investigation. Two state prisons, both of which house only female inmates, are not affected by the lock down.

