Manhunt Monday: Where is Brandon Loggins’ killer?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say Sharon Willis' son Brandon Loggins was murdered two months ago in the Cromwell Park Apartments.

Investigators say Loggins gave a friend a ride home from work. But when he walked into her apartment, 26-year-old Marquel Kibbler confronted him.

Kibbler pulled out a gun and fired a shot. Loggins didn't survive.

"I am hurt. I am confused. I don't know why he killed him," Willis said. "I have cried everyday since August 17."

She says her son had two young daughters who will now have to grow up without their father.

"On the outside I'm okay. But on the inside, I'm just so broken. Brandon was my one and only child." Willis said. "Every day is a new challenge. I don't sleep well at night. I take medication every night just to go to sleep."

Homicide detectives have issued a first-degree murder warrant for for Kibbler's arrest, but they can't find him.

Officers say they don't believe Kibbler has left town.

"What happens if somebody bumps into him at the store? Is he going to shoot?" Willis said. "You just don't know what a person like this is gonna do next."

If you know where 26-year-old Kibbler is hiding, you are urged to call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.