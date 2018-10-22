Live at Nine – Oct. 22, 2018
Memphis City Council members Worth Morgan and Frank Colvett talk about three issues:
- Instant Runoff Voting
- Elvis Presley Enterprises’ lawsuit against the city
- TBI investigations of officer-involved shootings
Author Hal Roberts talks about his new book “Network Propaganda,” which discusses whether social media is destroying democracy.
Meko Taylor and Jennifer Coltharp talk about fall fashion trends and the upcoming Merry Marketplace.
The Munford High School Band is going to the Tournament of Roses Parade. Senior Samantha Russell talks about what they’re doing to get ready.