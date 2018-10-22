× Escaped Shelby County inmate found hiding with wife inside of her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A minimum security inmate who escaped from the Mark Luttrell Transition Center is back in police custody.

According to a press release, Terry Mason was found hiding with his wife, Jacqueline Mason, inside of her home on the 3400 block of Cloudland Drive in Memphis.

Both were arrested without incident.

Terry was discovered missing around 10 p.m. Saturday night after he never returned from his place of employment. Shorty after he was discovered missing, his wife pleaded for her husband to turn himself in.

Terry is being charged with escape and will be transported to a maximum security facility. Authorities are expecting to charge Jacqueline with accessory after the fact.

She will be transported to a Shelby County facility.