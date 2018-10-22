Coats For Kids: Man donates coat of 12-year-old bullying victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tim Simpson's 'Coats For Kids Drive' kicked off on Monday and one of the first donations has a touching story behind it.

Even though 'Coats For Kids' has moved from 803 Channel 3 Drive, Don Knighton says he'll keep peddling for a purpose.

For four years now, the cyclist has met up with Tim Simpson to donate a coat to a child in need. This year he biked all the way from Horn Lake, Mississippi with some precious cargo in tow.

"I enjoyed the ride out here. It was a nice scenic change."

Even though the rack is going to fill up with coats that will all keeps kids warm, there's one coat that stands out in particular. And that's Andy's coat.

Andy Leach is the 12-year-old who took his own life last year.

"It add closure for the mom. She has the comfort of knowing that Andy's coat will benefit some child in need," Knighton said.

Andy's mother told us it was bullying that caused her son so much pain.

"It crossed my mind about Andy's coat. But I was nervous to ask her, because she's still healing from that."

Luckily he didn't have to ask. Andy's mother wanted to give warmth to a child in need.

"All of this has come full circle," Knighton said.

Knighton is a friend of Andy's family and was honored to be able to make his annual tradition of donating to 'Coats For Kids' even more special.

To find out where you can donate to 'Coats For Kids' click here.