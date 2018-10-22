× Actress needed for Memphis production of Tony-nominated musical ‘Waitress’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —’Waitress: The Musical’ is looking for two young girls to perform the role of ‘Lulu’ during the production’s run in Memphis from January 15 to Jan. 20, 2019.

Those who audition should be shorter than 4-feet-2 inches and be at least 4-years-old but no older than 5 years and 3 months. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up for the audition.

The audition will consist of a child reading two lines from the show, a brief interview and running and jumping into a person’s arms who will hug and pick the child up.

Auditions are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2 at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts and Education from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign-ups for the audition will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Orpheum.