Wife of escaped Shelby County inmate pleads for him to turn himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jacqueline Mason is pleading for her husband to return to the Mark Luttrell Transition Center.

"I just hope he doesn't make the wrong move and end up dead."

She says Terry Mason has always struggled with drugs and has been in and out of Jail for most of his life.

"He was on that crack real bad. And when he doesn't have any money for it he'll just take something from somebody."

Authorities say Terry was discovered missing around 10 p.m. Saturday night after he didn't return from his place of employment.

Jacqueline says he's been serving time for the last eight years. With only nine months left, she thought this time would be the last time.

During their daily conversations she said her husband never mentioned wanting to escape.

"I don't understand. I don't know what triggered this."

But Sunday morning police showed up at her front door asking where Terry was and where they could find him. She was confused because she says she had not heard from him since Friday.

"They had their guns out and all that," Jacqueline said.

She says her husband does mechanical work and usually gets around by taking a work van to and from the facility. But someone he works with said they saw him get into a red Hummer.

"Who is this person in this red Hummer? I don't know nobody in no red Hummer."

The two have been married twice. The first time for ten years. And they just remarried at the correctional facility last year.

She's been worried sick and wants him to know that she's been thinking about him, hoping that he's okay.

"If anybody happens to see my husband, Terry Mason, please coach him to turn himself in or you take him back. I just don't want him out there getting hurt."

If you know any information on Terry Mason's whereabouts, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or The Tennessee Department of Corrections TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.