Search underway for escaped Shelby County inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Shelby County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Terry Mason escaped from the Mark Luttrell Transition Center.

Mason, who is considered a minimum security inmate, was discovered missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were able to determine that Mason had not returned to the center after leaving his place of employment.

Mason is currently serving sentences for robbery offenses in Shelby County, and has been at the center since September 2016.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections says that investigators are following “active leads” and that search efforts are underway.

If you see Mason or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement or the Tennessee Department of Corrections TIPS Hotline at 1-844-TDC-FIND.