Police arrest suspects accused of attacking grandfather in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four suspects were arrested after they attempted to carjack a grandfather and his wife in Parkway Village, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, officers responded to a carjacking call in the 5000 block of Bryndale Road Sunday morning. The victim was driving westbound when he pulled over to drop his grandson off at his daughter’s house.

That’s when four black males armed with handguns ran up to his black four-door SUV and attempted to take his keys. One suspect got in the vehicle but couldn’t operate it, so he threw the keys across the street.

Police say the suspect then fired a shot and hit the victim in the head with the handgun.

The suspect’s iPhone 8 was taken and his wife was also ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the scene driving a black pick-up truck with a white four-door Sedan following. The victim’s vehicle was processed on the scene and released to him.

Officer later located the suspects in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and led police on a brief chase.

The suspects were taken into custody in the 9400 block of Goodman Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

This is an ongoing investigation.