Pilot killed in Florida plane crash identified as Memphis man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot who died when a single -engine plane crashed in Florida last Friday as been identified as John Boudreaux of Memphis, Tennessee.

In a press released obtained by WREG, police say the plane crashed into trees north of Highway 90 near Cooper Lane in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Boudreaux had reportedly taken off from George T. McCutchan Airfield in Santa Rosa County around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they spotted a plane flying low around 10 a.m. and heard its engine shut off and come back on.

One witness said he saw the small aircraft go down somewhere north of Highway 90.

First responders were searching the area when a resident reported that he had located the tail of the plane in trees just south of his property.

The pilot was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.