One person dead, another critically injured in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person critically injured.

Officers responded to the scene at Riverdale and Quince on Sunday afternoon. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say another victim was found and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is possibly driving a 2007 gray Chevrolet Impala.

