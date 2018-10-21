× Local cancer survivor finishes 50th marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old breast cancer survivor from Memphis made history in Iowa this weekend.

Sixty-five-year-old Edith Kelly-Green completed her 50th half marathon in her 50th state in Des Moines, Iowa. In 2012 she set the goal of competing in a half-marathon in every state.

Now she can check that bucket list.

Kelly-Green is not just a cancer survivor, she’s also a well-known philanthropist in Memphis. After retiring from FedEx, she’s now the owner of several Lenny’s franchises in town.