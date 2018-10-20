× Woman shot during robbery in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot in southeast Memphis early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Mingle.

Officers responded to the scene at around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Police say two male suspects approached the victim and robbed her. One of the suspects shot the victim as she was trying to run away.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.