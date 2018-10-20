× Ole Miss falls to Auburn in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – JaTarvious Whitlow rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries as Auburn scored on three consecutive touchdown drives to open the third quarter Saturday and defeat Mississippi 31-16.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), who broke open a 10-6 halftime lead with the second-half surge. Auburn rolled up 484 yards in total offense in a turnover-free performance.

The Tigers put together scoring drives of 68, 75 and 62 yards to build a 31-9 cushion that was never seriously threatened. Anthony Schwartz recovered a fumble in the end zone after a 54-yard run by Whitlow while Malik Miller capped drives with scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Whitlow added a touchdown reception of 3 yards from Jarrett Stidham and Anders Carlson converted a 28-yard field goal to build the halftime lead.

Stidham finished 13-of-22 passing for 215 yards.

Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3) moved the ball, accounting for 447 yards in total offense, but settled for three field goals on three tries in the red zone. Luke Logan converted fied goals of 36, 37 and 35 yards, respectively.

Jordan Ta’amu was 27 of 46 for 324 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the final period after Auburn had built an insurmountable lead. Brown finished with 10 receptions for 155 yards.