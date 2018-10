× Man charged with raping child in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after police say he raped a young girl.

Francisco Rodriguez was taken into custody Saturday morning and charged with rape of a child.

Police say a witness saw Rodriguez exiting a bathroom of a home in the 2300 block of Morning Vista Drive in Northeast Memphis.

Police say the child was in the bathroom.

Rodriguez denied the crime and voluntarily submitted his DNA, police said.