× Free legal clinic set for Saturday in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need legal advice? There will be a free legal clinic Saturday in Midtown.

The Fall 2018 Midtown Legal Clinic is set for 10 a.m to noon at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Ave.

Volunteer attorneys and legal professionals will be on hand to assist the community with legal questions. All are welcome. Sponsored by Idlewild and Memphis Area Legal Services.