Bredesen to host rally, concert in Memphis on Monday

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Democratic Senate candidat Phil Bredesen speaks at a summit on the opioid crisis in Nashville, Tenn. Bredesen says he is “embarrassed by the circus” in the hearings for Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, pointing at Republicans and Democrats. The former governor said Sept. 12 that Republicans are “running this thing through in a way that I don’t think was the founders’ intent.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Phil Bredesen, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will host a rally at 6 p.m. Monday at the Orpheum in downtown Memphis.
The rally will feature a musical performance by Keb’ Mo’ and Memphis musician Kirk Whalum.
The event is free and open to the public, but participants must RSVP at https://www.bredesen.com/earlyvote to reserve tickets.
Bredesen, former Tennessee governor, is running for the Senate seat against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who will appear at a rally at the Perimeter Shopping Center in Memphis on Sunday.