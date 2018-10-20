× Bredesen to host rally, concert in Memphis on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Phil Bredesen, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will host a rally at 6 p.m. Monday at the Orpheum in downtown Memphis.

The rally will feature a musical performance by Keb’ Mo’ and Memphis musician Kirk Whalum.

The event is free and open to the public, but participants must RSVP at https://www.bredesen.com/earlyvote to reserve tickets.

Bredesen, former Tennessee governor, is running for the Senate seat against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who will appear at a rally at the Perimeter Shopping Center in Memphis on Sunday.