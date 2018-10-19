× Police: Northeast Memphis couple disappears on store run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch for a couple that went missing overnight.

According to police, Richard and Anna Jean Coghill told family members they were heading to the store from the 2000 block of Brighton around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. They have not been seen or heard from since that time.

Police said they were driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with TN tags 407-SXN.

Richard Coghill, 78, was described at being 5’9″, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt and blue jeans. His wife, Anna Jean Coghill, was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Anna Jean Coghill was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

A picture was not provided of Richard Coghill.

If you see them or know anything that could help police track them down, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 636-2677.