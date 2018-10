× Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-55 for hours, sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 late last night.

The crash, which involved an 18-wheeler, happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-55 between South Parkway and Mallory Avenue.

The southbound lanes were closed for more than two hours while police cleaned up the mess.