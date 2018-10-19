Memphis family searches for missing 27-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is desperate for answers after their loved one disappeared nearly a month ago.

Sean Clay was last seen by his father on Sept. 27 in Northeast Memphis.

“Nobody knows nothing. It’s like he, poof, vanished out of thin air and that’s crazy," said Clay's mother, Seteria Miller.

Miller says nothing about her son’s disappearance makes sense.

Clay, 27, was last seen on Garden Cove dropping his father off at their house.

“[I] don’t know where he was headed, don’t know what he was actually doing. Last thing he said was, I guess he was going to the store," said his brother Darius James.

It was around three or four that afternoon.

When Clay’s father realized he never came back, he called the rest of the family. They then filed a report with police.

The next week, his car was found damaged on Ivy Road, about 15 minutes from his house.

“The scene was just obsolete," said James. "There was nothing to be found, no type of evidence, no traces, no nothing.”

His family says police told them they found out the car was involved in a hit-and-run two days after Clay disappeared.

“As of right now, it’s been a complete dead silence. Nothing from nobody. No type of help. No type of tips.”

Family says Clay has never disappeared before and always has his phone on him.

“No matter what, he’s going to call his brother. You can bet your life on it," said his mother.

She says Clay is a homebody who typically spends his time with family, playing video games or playing pool downtown.

He has learning disabilities, but no criminal record or bad habits, according to his family.

“Where he is is very, very disturbing. I don’t know.”

His loved ones beg the public to speak up if they know something as they keep hope he’ll make it home safely.

Memphis police will only say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about where Sean Clay could be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.