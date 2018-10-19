× Marsha Blackburn scheduled to appear at Memphis campaign rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rep. Marsha Blackburn will appear at a campaign rally in Memphis this Sunday, her campaign announced.

Blackburn will be at the Perimeter Shopping Center, 5254 Summer Ave. near I-240. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6:15.

Congressman David Kustoff, state Senator Brian Kelsey, former Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell, former Shelby County Mayor Jim Rout and more will also attend.

Blackburn, a Republican, is running for a Senate seat against Democrat Phil Bredesen.

She did not appear at a recent debate at Rhodes College.

The most recent poll shows the two running neck-and-neck with only a 1-point advantage for Bredesen.