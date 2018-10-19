Man accused of shooting toddler at Whitehaven townhomes arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The man accused of shooting a little girl multiple times at the South Point Townhomes a little over two years ago has been taken into custody.

Carlos Wright was charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he opened fire on two women and then three-year-old Ariyanna Smith.

According to police the two women were meeting someone at the Whitehaven complex when Wright approached their vehicle and tried to speak with them. The woman in the passenger seat refused to roll down the window and that’s when Wright allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Ariyanna was hit three times in the torso. Her mother told WREG several days after the shooting that she was placed in intensive care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Thankfully, she survived her injuries.

The 31-year-old suspect denied having any part in the shooting.