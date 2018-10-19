× Man accused of leading OCU officers on high-speed chase, ramming vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was taken into custody after police say he rammed two officers’ vehicles following a high-speed pursuit on Thursday.

According to police, officers with the Organized Crime Unit tried to pull Ricky Myers over after they spotted him speeding down Horn Lake Road. Myers reportedly refused to stop and eventually lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a grassy hill.

The officers pulled up in front and behind the suspect’s car and then rushed to his aid. That’s when Myers allegedly began trying to ram the vehicles in an attempt to escape.

During an interview with police he told them he tried to flee because he had a gun in his possession.

Officers also found a digital scale in the vehicle.

He was charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, violation of financial law, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.