Mississippi's lottery fever sweeps into Tennessee as jackpot hits $1 billion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lottery fever is sweeping the country as the Mega Millions jackpot skyrocketed to $1 billion and people everywhere are fantasizing about what they’d do with all that money.

Since people in Mississippi can’t play, they’re pouring in to Tennessee just to get their hands on a ticket.

With a dream in their heart and money on their mind, people were lining up Friday at the Amoco Food Stop on Highway 51 at the Mississippi-Tennessee state line, vying for their shot at riches.

“I can’t resist it,” said Kenny Hayes of Horn Lake, Mississippi. “I couldn’t sleep tonight if I didn’t try.”

Friday’s jackpot is the biggest Mega Millions’ prize ever, and hopefuls already know exactly what they’d do if they won.

“I’m gonna travel and I’m gonna leave most of it to my children and grandchildren,” said Bobby Taylor of Southaven, Mississippi. “My kids, grandkids, their kids, their grandkids. We’d be set ’til the good lord calls us, I think.”

The line at the Amoco station was so long all day, people had to wait in their cars for a parking spot to open up.

“Look at the all the revenue it’d take — look at this,” Hayes said. “It’s a shame we’re missing that in Mississippi. And it’s not hurting anybody.”

Mississippi is a little bit closer to a state lottery, however. The state’s governor has appointed five people to the state’s lottery corporation board of directors, which will oversee the creation and operation of a lottery in Mississippi after legislation was passed in August that allows it.

Starting the lottery in Mississippi is expected to take months.

Taylor drove up to Tennessee from Southaven to try his luck with no strategy or special numbers in mind — just a whole lot of hope.

“I had thought about it, but I said, ‘I’ll just let fate take the place.'”

Your chances of winning aren’t good. The odds are one in about 303 million.

In fact, you`re more likely to be eaten by a shark or hit by a meteorite.

But that’s not stopping folks from trying.

“If I don’t win, there`s nothing lost. If I do win, it could change my life.”

You can watch the drawing Friday night at 10, on News Channel 3.