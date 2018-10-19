Live at 9: Big Bounce America, author chats & Ricky Burton

Big Bounce America

If you are looking for something that is fun for the whole family then you will want to head up to the Memphis International Speedway this weekend. We’re live on location where the world’s biggest inflatable bounce house is making its stop here in the Mid-South.

Details: Big Bounce America

Author Chat with Kim Foster Carlson

Failure is something that we all are afraid of and can add to our daily stress. But did you ever think that you may need to fail in order to be successful? Kim Foster Carlson’s new book “Good Enough: How to Overcome Fear of Failure and Perfectionism to Live Your Best Life” explains how you don’t need to be perfect.

Author Chat with Shirley Raines

She was the first woman to serve as the president of the University of Memphis, and now she’s taking a different step in her career by becoming a published author. Dr. Shirley Raines and photographer Curt Hart join us here in the studio.

An Evening with Dr. Shirley Raines and Curt Hart at Novel

Comedian Mark Curry

He got his start back in the early 90s with Martin Lawrence on “Talking Dirty After Dark” as well as his time on “It’s Showtime at the Apollo.” Mark Curry is taking the stage this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.

Music with Ricky Burton

He’s a product of the Mississippi Delta and sung his first song in church at age 11. Now, Ricky Burton is a minister and is getting ready for an EP release concert this weekend at New Beginning Church at 777 Stateline Road in Southaven.

The concert starts at 6 p.m.