Germantown High students, parents concerned over racist language in video

Posted 5:32 pm, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:27PM, October 19, 2018

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — About three weeks ago Germantown High School parents received a voicemail from the school saying that a teacher actually used the N-word in class. Now a student is seen on social media, doing the same thing.

Although it doesn't look to be recorded on school grounds, the video has been circulating on social media. Germantown High School students say it's a classmate of theirs seen in the video repeating racial slurs.

A student sent WREG an email saying the video had been brought to the administrators attention but nothing was done, and parents like Roseline Ngwe'achoh  are questioning why.

"It's not something that any parent would want to see," she said. "You don't want an adult to grow up knowing that this race is this, and this is this. Slavery is gone."

Another parent says this disturbs him but doesn't shock him.

"If you look up the true definition of that word it means ignorance," he said.

He says his son told him about several other alarming incidents that happened at the school, like bullying against certain races and sexual orientations.

"These types of things are known to go on in this school. But they go on in every school so that will be their excuse. And they will say 'Well this is why we gave her a warning and this that and the other.' Because they try to keep lenient on punishments so they're not exposed out in the open like that."

Sheolby County Schools sent a statement on the matter Friday evening:

"All of our schools have high expectations for character and conduct of all students, and acts of bullying, harassment or discrimination directed at a student or campus will never be tolerated. SCS Policy 6046 addresses harassment, intimidation, bullying or cyberbullying, including the necessary conditions for enacting discipline as a result of an off-campus matter. In addition, all reports are handled on a case by case basis and taken very seriously. We thoroughly investigate by conducting witness interviews and analyzing evidence to take the necessary actions in accordance to District policy. However, SCS is not permitted under federal law to provide the outcome of an investigation or any determination concerning discipline to a student."