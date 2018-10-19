× Feds end oversight of Shelby County juvenile detention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced Friday it is closing its monitoring of the Juvenile Court and detention center in Memphis.

The DOJ entered an agreement with Shelby County in December 2012 after an investigation found the county’s juvenile justice system failed to protect children from self-harm and excessive use of restraints and that African-American children were treated more harshly than others.

The agency said the county had taken steps to correct those problems over the past six years, and had ended several subsections of the agreement last October, citing substantial compliance

This is a developing story.