Bridge work will close I-240, Poplar again this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memfix 4 project means more closures on Interstate 240 this weekend.

Starting Friday night at 9, I-240 will be closed between Highway 385 to the south and the I-240/I-40 split to the north.

Also, Poplar will be closed over the interstate, so plan accordingly.

The closure lasts until 6 a.m. Monday morning.