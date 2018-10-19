× Bridge which sagged under bus reopened after inspection

BEAVER, Ark. — An Arkansas bridge that was closed for inspection after a social media video showed it sagging under the weight of a bus has reopened.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said Thursday that the bridge crossing the White River in Beaver reopened a day after inspection crews briefly closed it.

Straessle says a cracked hanger bar has been replaced, but there’s no way to tell when the bar broke. The posted weight limit for the bridge is 10 tons, but Straessle says the two buses — only one of which was filmed — likely weighted at least twice that.

Straessle says suspension bridges are designed to sag when vehicles cross them.

Crews had been doing regular maintenance work since Oct. 1. Straessle says all work is now complete.