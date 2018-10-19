Baptist Memorial Hospital -Crittenden to host career fair Friday
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Baptist Memorial Hospital- Crittenden is hosting a job fair on Friday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the Reynolds Center at Arkansas State University Mid-South.
The hospital is currently looking to hire the following positions:
- Nurses
- Surgical technologists
- Heath unit coordinators
- Medical technologists
- Medical lab technicians
- CT technologists
- MRI technologists
- Mammography technologists
- Ultrasound technologists
- Radiology technologists
- Certified admissions representatives
- Housekeepers
- Materials management technologists