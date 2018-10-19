Baptist Memorial Hospital -Crittenden to host career fair Friday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Baptist Memorial Hospital- Crittenden is hosting a job fair on Friday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the Reynolds Center at Arkansas State University Mid-South.

The hospital is currently looking to hire the following positions:

  • Nurses
  • Surgical technologists
  • Heath unit coordinators
  • Medical technologists
  • Medical lab technicians
  • CT technologists
  • MRI technologists
  • Mammography technologists
  • Ultrasound technologists
  • Radiology technologists
  • Certified admissions representatives
  • Housekeepers
  • Materials management technologists