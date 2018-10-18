× Woman accused of swiping funds intended for FedEx Freight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she tried to withdraw funds intended for FedEx Freight.

According to the police report, Lasundra McClinton tried to withdraw $7,000 from the Regions Bank on Elvis Presley Boulevard but was told the vault manager was not in. The teller told her she would have to go to the East Shelby Drive location to withdraw the funds.

Several minutes later, McClinton returned and again tried to withdraw $7,000. The teller told police she became suspicious and told McClinton to wait in the lobby as she checked her account for possible fraudulent activity.

Sure enough, the teller said McClinton had previously deposited a check from Spirit Manufacturing Inc. in the amount of $14,649. The company confirmed to the teller over the phone that the check was originally made out to FedEx but was voided when it never arrived.

McClinton had allegedly already withdrawn half of the amount while at the East Shelby Drive location earlier.

She was taken into custody in the bank lobby and charged with forgery, attempted theft of property and theft of property.